Call Sabrina de la Rosa IBCLC to make your appointment at 956-739-0056 or click below.
At Nature's Nectar Lactation, our mission is to empower and support mothers in the Rio Grande Valley through expert lactation counseling. Our team of IBCLC-credentialed lactation consultants provides compassionate, personalized care to help mothers confidently navigate their breastfeeding journeys. We are dedicated to fostering the bond between mother and child while promoting family health and well-being through evidence-based lactation support.
We offer a range of services to support breastfeeding mothers, including one-on-one consultations, latch and feeding assessments, telephone consultations, and more. Our experienced lactation consultants are here to answer your questions and provide you with the guidance and support you need to succeed.
We are proud to introduce Sabrina de la Rosa, a vital member of our Nature's Nectar Lactation team. A native of the Rio Grande Valley and a dedicated mother of four, Sabrina combines personal experience with professional expertise in breastfeeding. As an IBCLC-credentialed lactation consultant, she offers compassionate, personalized support tailored to the unique needs of local families.
Sabrina's mission is to empower mothers through breastfeeding support, fostering a stronger bond between mother and child while promoting community health. At Nature's Nectar Lactation, she provides empathetic guidance, ensuring every mother feels supported and confident in her breastfeeding journey.
Nature's Nectar Lactation accepts PPO and POS plans through
TLN with the MultiPlan logos shown above.
• EXCEPTION: TLN is unable to accept Medicare or Medicaid plans
even if they include these logos
TLN is not able to accept Medicare or Medicaid plans, non-PPO plans, or cards with the following language:
• Emergent/Auth Svcs Only
• Practitioner & Ancillary
"Breastfeeding is much more than just infant nutrition. It's nurturing a bond between mother and child. God has gifted us with nutritious nectar that nourishes your baby's mind, body, and soul!"
- Sabrina De La Rosa
Rio Grande Valley, Texas, United States
(956) 739-0056 SabrinaSdelaRosa@gmail.com NaturesNectarNourishes@gmail.com
Mon
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Tue
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Wed
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Thu
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Fri
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Sat
Closed
Sun
Closed
