We are proud to introduce Sabrina de la Rosa, a vital member of our Nature's Nectar Lactation team. A native of the Rio Grande Valley and a dedicated mother of four, Sabrina combines personal experience with professional expertise in breastfeeding. As an IBCLC-credentialed lactation consultant, she offers compassionate, personalized support tailored to the unique needs of local families.





Sabrina's mission is to empower mothers through breastfeeding support, fostering a stronger bond between mother and child while promoting community health. At Nature's Nectar Lactation, she provides empathetic guidance, ensuring every mother feels supported and confident in her breastfeeding journey.